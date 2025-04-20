The Dessert Staple That Makes For Perfect Pizza Dough In A Pinch

Making your own pizza at home is an easy way to fully customize your dish with whatever toppings strike your fancy, as much or as little cheese as you desire, and any sauce of your choosing, all while avoiding delivery fees and carryout inconveniences. There are plenty of store-bought pizza crusts to get your process started, but if you find your freezer lacking in any actual pizza-specific crusts, fear not. The simplest way to get your homemade pizza back on track is by reaching for another store-bought staple. If you're well-stocked with store-bought pie crust, you're already part of the way to pizza perfection.

Albeit typically used for dessert applications, the qualities of most store-bought pie crusts are easily transferable to the medium of a pizza. People already call pizza a pie, so this dough swap isn't much of a stretch! With so many different types of pie crusts to choose from –- most of which can be purchased to keep in your fridge or freezer –- you can choose the right one to hold your favorite sauces, cheese, and toppings or even create fun-shaped pizza pockets or hand pies similar to a stromboli or calzone.