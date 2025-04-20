Elvis Presley's Famous Wedding Cake Would Cost $30,000 Today

When royalty ties the knot, things have to be grand, especially the cake. When Princess Diana married Prince Charles, their big day featured 27 wedding cakes, with the official wedding cake towering 5 feet tall and weighing a whopping 225 pounds. And when American-born Grace Kelly said her "I dos" to Prince Rainer of Monaco, their cake was six tiers topped with a cage filled with two live turtle doves. So it makes sense that when the King of Rock and Roll married his queen, they had one of the trendiest wedding cake styles, with a price to match.

When Elvis Presley and Priscilla Wagner wed in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1967, they spent $3,200 on their six-layer cake, styled by the chef of the Aladdin hotel, Bjorn Jaeger. Today, in 2025, the same yellow sponge cake filled with kirsch-flavored Bavarian cream, layered with apricot marmalade, and adorned with red marzipan roses would cost a couple more than $30,000 (per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' inflation calculator). That's a lot of Benjamin Franklins to be dropping on a cake, and that price tag may leave you asking why we eat cake at a wedding in the first place. What made the "Can't Help Falling in Love" singer's cake so unique?