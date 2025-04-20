The Absolute Best Store-Bought Sorbet You'll Find In The Freezer Aisle

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're in the mood for sorbet but your local parlor isn't open and you don't feel like whipping up a batch at home, head to your nearest grocery outlet for the store-bought version. While nothing beats a fresh scoop from a novelty shop, there are plenty of brands out there that step up to the plate with decent or even outstanding products. But how do you know which brands excel and which fall flat? Tasting Table ranked 12 store-bought sorbet brands and determined that Talenti Roman Raspberry Sorbetto was superior to the rest.

We set out to find a fruit-forward flavor with balanced sweetness and characteristics that set it apart from the rest, like a smooth, creamy, and not overtly icy texture and a thick consistency. It turned out that Talenti's raspberry sorbet was perfect with or without toppings. But it wasn't just the smooth and creamy texture. This sorbet also had a balanced and complex flavor with refreshing floral and herbaceous notes and undertones of honey.