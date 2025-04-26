What Makes Dolly Parton's Chocolate Cake Mix So Delicious

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In addition to having a legendary solo music career, an iconic trio with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt, and her own theme park, she's also the unofficial patron saint of the American public library. We could, of course, only be talking about Dolly Parton — who has been killing it lately (as always). After joining forces with Duncan Hines to create boxed baking mixes, Parton debuted a line encompassing everything from buttermilk biscuits to cookies and more. When Tasting Table ranked Parton's boxed baking mixes, it was the chocolate cake mix that took the ... cake (sorry).

While it's understandable that some (including us) would be cautious of celebrity-endorsed products, Parton's chocolate cake mix ended up proving us wrong, and sometimes, standing corrected can taste oh-so-sweet. The mix's final product artfully toes the line between a chocolate cake and a brownie. It features a super rich sponge that's totally balanced, not too dense and perfectly fluffy. The chocolate flavor is spot on. It's worth noting that the chocolate cake mix was the only product in the 14 we sampled from Parton's line to include both vegetable oil and butter. To assemble, the box directions call for four eggs, 6 tablespoons of butter, 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil, and a cup of water.