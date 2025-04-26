What Makes Dolly Parton's Chocolate Cake Mix So Delicious
In addition to having a legendary solo music career, an iconic trio with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt, and her own theme park, she's also the unofficial patron saint of the American public library. We could, of course, only be talking about Dolly Parton — who has been killing it lately (as always). After joining forces with Duncan Hines to create boxed baking mixes, Parton debuted a line encompassing everything from buttermilk biscuits to cookies and more. When Tasting Table ranked Parton's boxed baking mixes, it was the chocolate cake mix that took the ... cake (sorry).
While it's understandable that some (including us) would be cautious of celebrity-endorsed products, Parton's chocolate cake mix ended up proving us wrong, and sometimes, standing corrected can taste oh-so-sweet. The mix's final product artfully toes the line between a chocolate cake and a brownie. It features a super rich sponge that's totally balanced, not too dense and perfectly fluffy. The chocolate flavor is spot on. It's worth noting that the chocolate cake mix was the only product in the 14 we sampled from Parton's line to include both vegetable oil and butter. To assemble, the box directions call for four eggs, 6 tablespoons of butter, 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil, and a cup of water.
Rich flavor and a plush texture elevate Parton's cake
Parton's confectionery marvel is all about rich chocolate flavor and a spongy, delicate crumb. On the palette, the flavor wasn't off-puttingly sweet, instead showcasing deep cocoa notes. This seems to be the intention, as the official Duncan Hines website reveals that the cake mix is "made with natural espresso flavors and more Dutch-process cocoa powder for a fun-filled bakery experience right in your own kitchen." Multiple online reviews mention coffee or mocha undertones on the palate and nose, welcome dimensionality for oft-one-note boxed mix.
The marketing campaign promises "down home quality," and this product totally delivers. According to reviews on the Duncan Hines website, customers appreciate how substantial this boxed cake mix is. "Love that there is over 18 ounces in this mix," wrote one reviewer. "So many other mixes make such scrawny cake."
For a touch of from-scratch flair, try coating this cake in a layer of rich chocolate frosting. Or, if you're short on prep time and need to opt for store-bought frosting, Betty Crocker Hershey's Milk Chocolate frosting is our go-to. One Amazon reviewer says they "used the Dolly Parton icing and topped it off with some mini semi-sweet chocolate chips and it was AMAZING!" Indeed, Duncan Hines also sells Dolly Parton's Favorite Chocolate Buttercream Flavored Cake Frosting. In early 2025, Parton's frozen meals further expanded the star's foray into the grocery arena.