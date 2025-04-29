The Popular Frozen Yogurt Brand That Just Doesn't Deserve The Hype
Frozen yogurt is one of the most comforting and customizable desserts out there, and when you're not dispensing the sweet treat into a cup and loading it with toppings (even underrated ones such as pretzels) at a fro-yo shop, getting frozen yogurt in the frozen aisle is a great choice. To make deciding on the best brand an easier process, we recently ranked 10 frozen yogurt brands from worst to best. While we loved the brand Yasso and its Black Raspberry Chip Greek Yogurt Bars, Wyman's disappointed us with its Just Fruit & Greek Yogurt Bites, which took the last spot on our list. Its strawberry and raspberry flavor included lots of frozen fruit, which is what Wyman's is most known for as a frozen fruit brand, but it majorly skimped out on the frozen yogurt bites. The slight vanilla Greek yogurt flavor was way too subdued to satisfy a proper, creamy frozen yogurt craving.
We ranked these frozen yogurt brands on taste, and also took into account aspects like the balance of sweetness with the yogurt-like sourness and, of course, texture. Although these are frozen products, we still need that fresh creamy feel to prevent any freezer-burnt vibe. We also thought about cost, availability to find some of these brands, and the variety of flavors they offer.
Where Wyman's fails
According to Wyman's, the Just Fruit & Greek Yogurt Bites are "ready-when-you-are" and "the perfect grab-and-go snack." In addition to the frozen strawberries and raspberries, natural vanilla extract, and, of course, live and active cultures from the Greek yogurt are included. Although we praise the product's fruity, refreshing flavor and the convenience of its format, there were not enough of the bites to get a creamy, frozen yogurt vibe. Wyman's can learn from what we loved about Yasso's, which included a good amount of chocolate bites and a creamy dessert feel, still with a fruity, refreshing taste.
In our ranking, we compared the product to Dippin' Dots, the classic ice cream product of tiny ice cream dots packed with flavor in every bite. Mini Greek yogurt bites can be executed well when taking a similar approach to Dippin' Dots, especially if you make them at home.
To recreate the same feel and ensure that you can have way more yogurt bites than what Wyman's included, you can use liquid nitrogen and instead of ice cream, make a vanilla and fruit-based Greek yogurt mixture. Melt it so it's thin and then use a turkey baster or any method where you can get tiny droplets, and drop the mixture into the liquid nitrogen. The most important part about making these bites at home is to make sure the liquid nitrogen is stored in a safe container, such as a styrofoam cooler. This fascinating process will strengthen what Wyman's lacked in its Just Fruit & Greek Yogurt Bites.