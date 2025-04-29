According to Wyman's, the Just Fruit & Greek Yogurt Bites are "ready-when-you-are" and "the perfect grab-and-go snack." In addition to the frozen strawberries and raspberries, natural vanilla extract, and, of course, live and active cultures from the Greek yogurt are included. Although we praise the product's fruity, refreshing flavor and the convenience of its format, there were not enough of the bites to get a creamy, frozen yogurt vibe. Wyman's can learn from what we loved about Yasso's, which included a good amount of chocolate bites and a creamy dessert feel, still with a fruity, refreshing taste.

In our ranking, we compared the product to Dippin' Dots, the classic ice cream product of tiny ice cream dots packed with flavor in every bite. Mini Greek yogurt bites can be executed well when taking a similar approach to Dippin' Dots, especially if you make them at home.

To recreate the same feel and ensure that you can have way more yogurt bites than what Wyman's included, you can use liquid nitrogen and instead of ice cream, make a vanilla and fruit-based Greek yogurt mixture. Melt it so it's thin and then use a turkey baster or any method where you can get tiny droplets, and drop the mixture into the liquid nitrogen. The most important part about making these bites at home is to make sure the liquid nitrogen is stored in a safe container, such as a styrofoam cooler. This fascinating process will strengthen what Wyman's lacked in its Just Fruit & Greek Yogurt Bites.