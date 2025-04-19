The Worst Starbucks Refresher Tastes Like A Whole Lot Of Nothing

With many varieties released over the years, Starbucks Refreshers have been an integral part of the iconic coffee chain's menu for over a decade. These agua fresca-esque drinks are light, flavorful, and refreshing, and the numerous releases over the years have allowed customers to try many flavor combinations. However, not all the Refreshers are worth trying.

We tried and ranked 23 different kinds of Starbucks Refreshers, judging these icy cold drinks of similar profiles by intensity of flavor, creaminess, and their appeal to a wider audience. By those metrics, we ranked the Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher as the worst. This particular refresher was released in 2022 and is no longer on the menu, which is fine with us. A cup of the Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher looks like a bright cup of sunshine, but the appeal of the drink ends there.

Before we took a sip of the drink that turned out to be the worst Starbucks Refresher, we were hoping for a blend of tangy pineapple with a citrusy kick from the passionfruit. What we got instead was a watered-down version of both flavors that was subtle and not overly sweet. We can appreciate the flavors being a little mellowed out, but it needed a little more sugar to leave us wanting more. Ultimately, what was supposed to be a pineapple and passionfruit-infused lemonade tasted very much like nothing.