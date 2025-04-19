The Worst Starbucks Refresher Tastes Like A Whole Lot Of Nothing
With many varieties released over the years, Starbucks Refreshers have been an integral part of the iconic coffee chain's menu for over a decade. These agua fresca-esque drinks are light, flavorful, and refreshing, and the numerous releases over the years have allowed customers to try many flavor combinations. However, not all the Refreshers are worth trying.
We tried and ranked 23 different kinds of Starbucks Refreshers, judging these icy cold drinks of similar profiles by intensity of flavor, creaminess, and their appeal to a wider audience. By those metrics, we ranked the Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher as the worst. This particular refresher was released in 2022 and is no longer on the menu, which is fine with us. A cup of the Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher looks like a bright cup of sunshine, but the appeal of the drink ends there.
Before we took a sip of the drink that turned out to be the worst Starbucks Refresher, we were hoping for a blend of tangy pineapple with a citrusy kick from the passionfruit. What we got instead was a watered-down version of both flavors that was subtle and not overly sweet. We can appreciate the flavors being a little mellowed out, but it needed a little more sugar to leave us wanting more. Ultimately, what was supposed to be a pineapple and passionfruit-infused lemonade tasted very much like nothing.
Better options for pineapple drinks
Starbucks has plenty of flavorful non-coffee options, and the refreshers are among some of the best. We recommend the frozen version of the Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher or the Spicy Pineapple Refresher because their flavors mix better than our last-place choice. Unfortunately, neither drink is currently on the Starbucks menu.
While the Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher may be a limited-time or seasonal menu item, it appears to be one that customers have mixed feelings about. While its bright yellow color is eye-catching, some customers say the flavor is so disappointing they can't drink it. Some have compared the taste to bad medicine and say the balance of pineapple and passionfruit isn't equal. For a better experience, many posters strongly recommend ordering it with coconut milk for a pina colada-inspired drink whose taste has been compared to yellow Starburst.
Pineapple-flavored drinks may not be everyone's cup of tea (or perhaps refresher), but those who are devoted fans of the drink have found ways to enjoy it year-round. Creative minds have made copycat versions of the Paradise Drink, a similar pineapple-infused beverage, with a pineapple/passionfruit base. Copycat recipes also exist for the Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher, ensuring those who truly enjoy its mix of flavors can recreate it with a few ingredients or modify it to their liking.