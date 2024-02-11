Chopped Pineapple Is A Necessity When Making Starbucks' Paradise Drink

Chopped pineapple is key to creating the tart, tropical flavor in Starbucks' Paradise Drink, and you'll want to first combine your chunks with sugar and water on the stove. After everything has reached a boil, let your fruit simmer for about 15 minutes, then strain it when it's turned into a thicker syrup. Now that you've firmly established a pineapple flavor in your drink, making the rest of the base depends on your preferences and which ingredients you can get your hands on. If you can find an actual passionfruit, you can simmer it and strain it with your pineapple. But if you can only find passionfruit juice or passionfruit powder, stir a little of either into your finished syrup.

Citric acid can also be spooned in here if you have some, but you can also use lemon juice if not. And if you can't find any green coffee extract, you can also include green tea extract, iced green tea, or even a dash of matcha powder, although these will alter the flavor of the drink. Of course, you can always leave the caffeine out altogether, too. Then, once your base has chilled, mix it with coconut milk and a little water if needed, pour it over ice, and top your drink with bits of freeze-dried pineapple. If you have any leftover fresh chunks, you can use them as a garnish instead. Finally, kick back, relax, and imagine sunny skies.