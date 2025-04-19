Turn Béchamel Into A Cream Sauce With Virtually No Effort

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Béchamel is a quintessential staple of French cooking, belonging to the foundational French mother sauces along with tomato, velouté, espagnole, and hollandaise. It's a simple three-ingredient sauce that starts with a white roux of flour and butter to which milk is added and stirred over medium heat until thick and creamy. Just as béchamel pairs with many different dishes, its versatility also extends to ingredient swaps. And the one ingredient that can turn bechamel into a cream-based sauce is, well, cream!

It takes no effort to transform béchamel into cream sauce by simply swapping a percentage of the milk with cream. The ratio of milk to cream is a matter of personal preference; the more cream you swap for milk, the richer and thicker your cream sauce will be. Recipes range from a 50:50 ratio of milk and cream to a full swap of milk for cream.

You can start the béchamel recipe with the buttery roux, adding the milk and cream once the butter and flour combine and become fragrant. The trick is to stir continuously over medium to medium-low heat, making sure the mixture doesn't get too hot. Since overcooking the standard béchamel sauce will result in a potential cement-like substance, a béchamel sauce that's part heavy cream is especially at risk. The minute the béchamel reaches your desired thickness, remove it from the heat and incorporate it into your planned dish as soon as possible.