3 Crucial Tips For Kneading Gluten-Free Pasta Dough

Making any pasta from scratch is never easy, but working with gluten-free dough is an entirely different beast. Without the protein providing structural help, kneading this dough is tough, but not impossible. We went to an expert to give us her top tips to know when kneading gluten-free pasta dough.

Gluten is the main thing that holds dough together, giving it the stretchy texture and compact structure it needs to be shaped into all kinds of dishes. With that important component missing, everything from the way you handle the dough to how much water you use changes. Gluten-free dough has a reputation for being too dry and inelastic, but with the right steps, your pasta can taste and feel like the real deal. Learning how to work with gluten-free flours does take some trial and error, but Andrea Congiusta, Executive Chef at Pasta Beach, has the perfect advice for working the dough like a pro.