3 Crucial Tips For Kneading Gluten-Free Pasta Dough
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Making any pasta from scratch is never easy, but working with gluten-free dough is an entirely different beast. Without the protein providing structural help, kneading this dough is tough, but not impossible. We went to an expert to give us her top tips to know when kneading gluten-free pasta dough.
Gluten is the main thing that holds dough together, giving it the stretchy texture and compact structure it needs to be shaped into all kinds of dishes. With that important component missing, everything from the way you handle the dough to how much water you use changes. Gluten-free dough has a reputation for being too dry and inelastic, but with the right steps, your pasta can taste and feel like the real deal. Learning how to work with gluten-free flours does take some trial and error, but Andrea Congiusta, Executive Chef at Pasta Beach, has the perfect advice for working the dough like a pro.
Hydration is key for the perfect pasta
If you come across a gluten-free pasta dough recipe that calls for more water than seems possible, it probably isn't a mistake. Due to the lack of protein, the flour has a higher absorption rate than wheat flour. Additionally, a higher level of starch and fiber gives gluten-free flour a larger capacity for taking in water. The dough may appear to be dry, causing the urge to overload it with water. However, Congiusta believes in exercising patience. "Gluten-free flours absorb water differently," she explains, "so it's essential to gradually add liquid until you achieve a dough consistency that holds together but isn't sticky."
Even if it looks dry, a firm texture and smooth, even surface will let you know the pasta dough is in good shape. The exact amount of water needed for the dough depends on which flour you use, as well as what gluten replacement it contains. Gluten-free mixes like King Arthur's Measure for Measure Flour contain xanthan gum, a hydrocolloid. These gluten substitutes require extra water to activate and provide the dough with the elasticity and structure it needs. Take your time when adding liquid to the dough; pouring a few drops at a time or spritzing water onto the dough with a spray bottle will give you more control over the hydration it receives.
You don't knead to over-handle gluten-free pasta dough
One of the most common tips for perfect homemade pasta is to knead, knead, and knead some more. Having a firm, consistent hand with the dough helps the gluten to develop, imbuing the finished product with that bouncy texture and chewy bite. However, the gluten-free version should be treated much more delicately. "Knead gently," Congiusta advises. "Gluten-free dough doesn't require the same vigorous kneading as wheat dough. A few minutes of mixing until combined is usually sufficient."
Xanthan gum is a crucial ingredient that makes or breaks gluten-free pasta dough, but working it too hard will break the dough itself. Gluten substitutes aren't as strong as the protein, so they can't withstand the heavy-handedness that regular dough takes. Being too firm and overkneading destroys the elasticity and structure that's been created, leading to a crumbly and hard or overly sticky ball of dough. About three or four minutes of kneading is enough for gluten-free dough.
You can mix the ingredients with an electric mixer or food processor, but knead the dough by hand to get a feel for the consistency. It should be stretchy and smooth with a slightly tacky feel. If you've over kneaded the dough and it feels pretty sticky, try adding a sprinkle of flour and gently mixing it in until it's not as gummy.
Give your pasta dough time to rest
Resting wheat pasta dough is important for the development of gluten, but it's still a vital step for pasta dough that doesn't contain the protein. "This helps the flours to hydrate fully and makes the dough easier to roll out," says Congiusta. As she mentioned before, gluten-free flours absorb water differently, so they need ample time to take in the liquid. The dough may seem dry at first, but proper rest will reveal a hydrated, elastic ball of dough. Without time set aside for absorbing liquid, the dough is more likely to fall apart rather than stretch easily when rolled out.
"Allow the dough to rest for at least 30 minutes," Congiusta advises. After kneading the dough, cover it with cling film or a damp towel to keep it hydrated, and let it rest at room temperature. Once it's rested, divide the dough into four and gently roll out each piece, making sure the other balls of dough are covered as you're working. Sprinkle the pasta sheet with flour and gently work it through the pasta machine to smooth it out. If you don't have a machine, roll it out as thinly as you can before using a sharp knife to cut and shape the noodles.