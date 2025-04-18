Is There A Wrong Way To Cut Onions For Perfect Caramelization?

Caramelized onions are one of those things that look a lot easier to pull off than they actually are; they requiring a low and slow process and lots of patience. But, if you find your patience wearing thin and your skillets wearing black, you could actually be cutting them the wrong way. Tasting Table had the opportunity to sit down with German food expert Sophie Sadler of Dirndl Kitchen to discuss exactly that. When we asked her about how you should be cutting your onions to achieve the perfect caramelization, she told us that it actually depends on the result you want.

"Cutting with the grain helps to bring out the onion's sweetness and creates more delicate slices that hold their shape," Sadler said. "However, I grew up cutting onions against the grain, which gives you more onion flavor and also helps them soften and caramelize more quickly." So while the best way to cut your onions might depend on how much time you have on your hands and the exact flavor results you're looking for, you can't actually go wrong whether you cut against the grain or with it — just make sure you're doing one of the two while avoiding any other common caramelized onion mistakes. When you're cutting with the grain of your onion, you're cutting lengthwise from the root to the top, and when you're cutting against it, you're cutting vertically across the layers. But Sadler also says there are instances when you might prefer one over the other.