Nespresso Just Released A Decaf Version Of Its Most Intense Double Espresso Pod
The only thing stopping Nespresso fans from enjoying more of their favorite coffee and espresso is having to sleep at night, and for one of its most popular flavors that just became less of a problem. The Swiss coffee maker has inspired a devoted following around its higher-end Nespresso machines, which have become the coffee capsule alternative to Keurig for real devotees. And while the machines themselves are quality, what really sets Nespresso apart is the wide range of coffee capsules it offers. Its Vertuo line alone features dozens of options, from Nespresso single origin pods to "Barista creations" with flavors like white chocolate and strawberry. The one thing there aren't many of are decaf options, but Nespresso just changed that too.
In a post on Instagram, Nespresso announced that its Double Espresso Chiaro pods will now be available in a new Decaffeinato option. The Vertuo Double Espresso pods launched in 2018 and feature larger capsule sizes with some of Nespresso's boldest flavors, and fans couldn't be happier that they will be able to enjoy them later in the day. The social media reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, with the only caveat being people asking for even more of their favorite pods in decaf. Over on the Nespresso Reddit page the top comment for the release just says, "they just basically doubled my daily pod usage with this one haha."
When we tasted Nespresso pods looking for the boldest flavor, the Double Espresso Chiaro stood out as one of the most robust options, with Nespresso assigning it an intensity level of eight. The company describes the blend as a mix of South and Central American Arabicas, with a balanced intensity and woody, earthy tasting notes. That makes it a very versatile espresso that's great on its own or turned into a latte and iced coffees, where the flavor will hold up to dilution and not overpower the drinks with bitterness.
While some people may find the flavor of decaf espresso a downgrade from the standard version, some who have tasted these pods already have been very positive with their feedback. One Reddit commenter says, "We've had these in the U.K. for a while so can confirm they're really good." Another who hasn't tried the Chiaro says, "I just got the sweet vanilla decaf recently and it's great. Glad Nespresso is finally doing more decaf options." That's great news because decaf espresso opens up so many great afternoon and evening options for a bit of coffee relaxation, from dessert drinks like s'mores lattes to espresso martinis that won't keep you up all night. If Nespresso listens to customer feedback, there will probably be more decaf options on the horizon.