What's Wrong With The Butter Board Trend, According To Ina Garten

They say a man cannot live on bread alone, and that's definitely one of life's truths because where there's bread, there must be butter. However, if you are serving this dynamic duo to Ina Garten, don't hop on the TikTok butter board trend because Garten believes it's the equivalent of eating off the floor. During a 2024 interview with Cherry Bombe, the Barefoot Contessa was asked by the host, Kerry Diamond, to share her thoughts on this food display. Spoiler alert, her answer wasn't very complimentary. Garten explained, "I'm not a big fan of the butter board. I don't know why. Butter on wood, it just feels like it's on the floor. I just can't get past it."

What exactly is a butter board? The concept is believed to have originated with Joshua McFadden's James Beard Award-winning book "Six Seasons," and was made popular by TikToker Justine Doiron. For the uninitiated, it is similar to the concept of a charcuterie board, only it's a board that has been artistically smeared with swirls of softened butter, adorned with edible flowers and figs, sprinkled with sweet and savory seasonings, maybe a drizzle of honey, and accessorized with delicious pieces of warmed bread. Those slices of bread are rubbed across this buttery canvas before sinking your teeth into it. It's communal eating at its best or worst depending on your POV.