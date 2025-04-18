What's Wrong With The Butter Board Trend, According To Ina Garten
They say a man cannot live on bread alone, and that's definitely one of life's truths because where there's bread, there must be butter. However, if you are serving this dynamic duo to Ina Garten, don't hop on the TikTok butter board trend because Garten believes it's the equivalent of eating off the floor. During a 2024 interview with Cherry Bombe, the Barefoot Contessa was asked by the host, Kerry Diamond, to share her thoughts on this food display. Spoiler alert, her answer wasn't very complimentary. Garten explained, "I'm not a big fan of the butter board. I don't know why. Butter on wood, it just feels like it's on the floor. I just can't get past it."
What exactly is a butter board? The concept is believed to have originated with Joshua McFadden's James Beard Award-winning book "Six Seasons," and was made popular by TikToker Justine Doiron. For the uninitiated, it is similar to the concept of a charcuterie board, only it's a board that has been artistically smeared with swirls of softened butter, adorned with edible flowers and figs, sprinkled with sweet and savory seasonings, maybe a drizzle of honey, and accessorized with delicious pieces of warmed bread. Those slices of bread are rubbed across this buttery canvas before sinking your teeth into it. It's communal eating at its best or worst depending on your POV.
Ina Garten isn't alone in her feelings about a butter board
Ina Garten did make one other confession though after professing her disdain for this buttery concept. The chef conceded her feelings were not experience-based, saying, "But I haven't tried it, so I shouldn't knock it." While Kerry Diamond is a fan of this trend, she told her guest that the butter board has people divided. What could be divisive about butter and bread?
Many people agree with Garten that this trend is a little much, especially if you aren't into the idea of other people touching your food. This includes one TikToker who humorously compares a butter board to a compost pile and suggests that if you create one, you should consider adding a butter knife for guests to use instead of their hands. This influencer explained, "The concept of digging your grubby little hands onto this buttery board ... people don't like it anymore, not after the pandemic." She also suggested making individual boards to avoid waste.
Of course, if Garten's remarks haven't swayed you against this culinary craze, a butter board doesn't just have to be your run-of-the-mill butter. You can take your favorite compound butter recipe and use that as your base. A spiced honey butter will give your mouth both sweet and spicy feels, or get a little creative and try a spiced butternut squash butter for a pop of color.