Cut Chicken Breasts Faster And Neater With This Simple Tip

Chicken is one of the more versatile ingredients in the meat family, having a subtle and neutral flavor that is welcoming to a plethora of others. From spicy and fragrant creamy chicken korma to juicy and crispy Hong Kong-style sweet and sour chicken, this poultry can transform into pretty much any genre of dish.

Many people favor chicken breasts over other parts because it's all meat and no bones. The breast is also leaner than darker cuts like the thighs or wings, and it's packed with protein. So overall, it's probably the healthiest cut on the bird. But have you tried slicing those chicken breasts into a uniform shape? The knife tends to slip and slide or snag a thread of chicken that then pulls your piece into weird and wonderful shapes. Getting a consistent look across your pieces can seem near impossible, and it ends up taking ages to get the job done.

There are a few hacks that we've come across in our chicken-cutting hunt, like using a fork — or your hand — to hold the chicken breast in place, and then cutting it with a very sharp chef's knife. Or there's the scissor trick where you get a good pair of kitchen scissors and snip your chicken breast into the pieces you desire — but this has the same issues as the knife technique. One of the best chicken cooking hacks by far though is to freeze your chicken breasts, and then slice or dice them quickly, neatly, and efficiently.