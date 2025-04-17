How To Turn Canned Corn Into An Easy Side Dish In Your Air Fryer
Although side dishes aren't the main event, they deserve a little more attention than just heating them in a pot. Canned corn is a quick, fuss-free accompaniment to dinner, and it has the potential to be so much more with just a few extra minutes. To elevate canned corn, crisp it in the air fryer.
The sweet kernels are one of the best canned foods to stock your pantry with, not just because of the ease they bring to meals, but also due to their versatility. Sure, they taste alright when quickly heated on the stove or in the microwave, but a spin in the air fryer gives them another level of deliciousness. The kernels develop a slightly crisp exterior, with an even richer flavor accompanying their new texture and golden brown hue. Best of all, the dish requires minimal prep work and an even shorter cooking time.
Drain and rinse the corn before pouring it into a bowl. You can pat the kernels dry to get them extra crispy, or go straight into adding your choice of herbs and spices. Mix the corn and seasonings thoroughly before stirring in a few pats of butter or a drizzle of olive oil. Air fry the corn for five minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, shaking the basket halfway through to ensure all the kernels are heated evenly.
What should you serve air fryer canned corn with?
Corn's buttery taste pairs well with a wide variety of dishes, but customizing it with complementary seasonings helps it better fit your entree choice. To serve air-fried corn alongside fig and Thai chile-glazed pork tenderloin, spice it up with flavors that work well with the dynamic dish. The fig already provides the meal's sweetness, so dried Thai basil will temper the corn's honeyed taste while offering the kernels a pepperiness that mirrors the chile. A dash of cumin gives the corn some depth, while garlic gives the veggie an earthier edge.
Air-fried corn can also serve as a topping for your entree, like in this loaded ground beef taco bowl. The recipe already features corn, but air-frying the kernels beforehand adds a slightly crisp texture that stands out amidst the tender beef and buttery avocado. Thanks to cilantro, onion and garlic powder, cumin, and lime, the bowl is already packed full with flavor; when making the corn, keep the spices simple. A pat or two of garlic and black pepper compound butter elevates the corn without distracting from the larger flavors at play.