How To Turn Canned Corn Into An Easy Side Dish In Your Air Fryer

Although side dishes aren't the main event, they deserve a little more attention than just heating them in a pot. Canned corn is a quick, fuss-free accompaniment to dinner, and it has the potential to be so much more with just a few extra minutes. To elevate canned corn, crisp it in the air fryer.

The sweet kernels are one of the best canned foods to stock your pantry with, not just because of the ease they bring to meals, but also due to their versatility. Sure, they taste alright when quickly heated on the stove or in the microwave, but a spin in the air fryer gives them another level of deliciousness. The kernels develop a slightly crisp exterior, with an even richer flavor accompanying their new texture and golden brown hue. Best of all, the dish requires minimal prep work and an even shorter cooking time.

Drain and rinse the corn before pouring it into a bowl. You can pat the kernels dry to get them extra crispy, or go straight into adding your choice of herbs and spices. Mix the corn and seasonings thoroughly before stirring in a few pats of butter or a drizzle of olive oil. Air fry the corn for five minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, shaking the basket halfway through to ensure all the kernels are heated evenly.