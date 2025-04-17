How To Thicken Homemade Pastry Cream Without Ruining It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pastry cream, also known as crème pâtissière, is essential in many French pastry recipes and is arguably the best part of decadent Boston cream pie and donuts, though it's also delicious enough to just eat on its own with a spoon. A good pastry cream is so essential that it's the one recipe Alton Brown thinks you should have memorized, but even the most talented bakers can slip up and occasionally produce a pastry cream that's too runny. Still, the biggest mistake you're probably making with your pastry cream is overcooking it, which causes the eggs to scramble and leaves your cream chunky in texture rather than silky smooth. To learn how to make pastry cream with an ideal consistency, we reached out to an expert.

We spoke with pastry chef Jerrelle Guy, author of the James Beard Award-nominated cookbook, "Black Girl Baking," for her expertise about the best way to thicken homemade pastry cream. Guy, who is also the creator behind The Dinner Ritual, has one simple ingredient to suggest for thickening pastry cream that's likely already in your pantry. "Cornstarch is the most reliable thickener and doesn't give off that raw flour taste or create a dense texture like regular flour does," says Guy. Thickening a pastry cream with cornstarch starts at the beginning, as opposed to adding a cornstarch slurry in toward the end of cooking, like you'd do with a sauce. The cornstarch is added in the first step: "Start by whisking the cornstarch and granulated sugar together first to prevent unnecessary clumping," explains Guy.