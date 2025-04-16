You Can Eat Mango Skin, But Be Aware Of This Side Effect First
Mango skin is packed with fiber and contains polyphenols, vitamin C, and vitamin E. However, as it has a tough and leathery texture that's tricky to chew, it's commonly removed. The skin of this tropical stone fruit can actually be used to make herbal teas, Indian pickles, or sweet chutneys, so it's generally safe to eat. Having said that, there's one thing you need to be aware of before you try making up a homemade batch of mango achar; in some cases mango skin can cause a rash in those who have a sensitivity to a substance called urushiol.
Urushiol is an allergenic oily resin that's found in mango skin, plants such as poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac, and the shells of pistachio nuts and cashews. If you've ever had poison ivy, you'll be familiar with the itchy rash it can induce on the skin. In some cases, those who've been exposed to urushiol in the past can experience a hypersensitization to mango too and develop unwanted side effects, such as itching, redness, and swelling around the mouth and face. If you've developed a mango allergy it can be treated with antihistamines and topical creams to reduce the itchiness and combat the swelling. Bear in mind that in the majority of instances, mango skin doesn't cause side effects. But if you've had a severe rash from exposure to poison oak or something similar in the past then you may want to avoid it just in case.
Wash mangoes prior to peeling or slicing them
A good tip is to always wash mangoes well before slicing them or chopping the flesh into pieces. This won't get rid of the urushiol but it can help to remove any pesticide residues that are on the surface and is a vital step if you prepare your mangoes by slicing them straight down the sides (avoiding the large stone in the middle) and scraping the flesh directly off the skin by dragging your teeth along it.
Some say that the proper way to slice a mango is to remove the peel first, which would reduce the risk of coming into contact with the allergens in the fibrous skin upon eating. However, you can also slice it with the skin on and make a scored crisscross pattern in the flesh before turning it inside out to create little cubes you can eat with a spoon or use in a zingy mango salsa.
If you're keen to minimize food waste in the kitchen, consider eating the skins of other fruits that are safe to eat, such as watermelon rind. One of the best ways to eat watermelon rind is to pickle it with spices or saute it in a skillet until it softens. You can even make a zero-waste curry with leftover banana peels and prepare candied citrus with the pith and peel of oranges, lemons, and limes.