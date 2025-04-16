You Can Eat Mango Skin, But Be Aware Of This Side Effect First

Mango skin is packed with fiber and contains polyphenols, vitamin C, and vitamin E. However, as it has a tough and leathery texture that's tricky to chew, it's commonly removed. The skin of this tropical stone fruit can actually be used to make herbal teas, Indian pickles, or sweet chutneys, so it's generally safe to eat. Having said that, there's one thing you need to be aware of before you try making up a homemade batch of mango achar; in some cases mango skin can cause a rash in those who have a sensitivity to a substance called urushiol.

Urushiol is an allergenic oily resin that's found in mango skin, plants such as poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac, and the shells of pistachio nuts and cashews. If you've ever had poison ivy, you'll be familiar with the itchy rash it can induce on the skin. In some cases, those who've been exposed to urushiol in the past can experience a hypersensitization to mango too and develop unwanted side effects, such as itching, redness, and swelling around the mouth and face. If you've developed a mango allergy it can be treated with antihistamines and topical creams to reduce the itchiness and combat the swelling. Bear in mind that in the majority of instances, mango skin doesn't cause side effects. But if you've had a severe rash from exposure to poison oak or something similar in the past then you may want to avoid it just in case.