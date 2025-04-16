What Kind Of Flour Is Best For Gluten-Free Pasta?

Using the right flour mix for your gluten-free pasta is just the first step. There are also some tips you need to keep in mind when cooking your pasta. A common mistake to avoid for the perfect gluten-free pasta is not stirring the gluten-free pasta frequently while it cooks, to manage the starch and prevent the gluten-free pasta from clumping together.

Then there's the oil trick to prevent gluten-free pasta from becoming mushy, which is to add some olive oil to the pot of boiling water before you add the gluten-free pasta and then again after the pasta has been cooked and rinsed. Yes, this isn't what you would normally do with regular pasta, but then regular pasta isn't as heavily reliant on starch as gluten-free pasta is, whatever the mix of gluten-free flours.

And if you need any inspiration for making use of your gluten-free pasta you can start with our classic gluten-free lasagna recipe. Do keep in mind what you need to know before substituting gluten-free pasta in a recipe, which includes not overcooking the pasta and also using a big enough pot to cook it in to help prevent stickiness.