The Company Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Frozen Berry Blend

Townsend Farms got its start in the Columbia Gorge in 1906 when its founder, John "Jack" W. Townsend, discovered an ideal location in the Pacific Northwest to grow his family farming business. Over 100 years later, the business is still owned by the Townsend family, passed down through the generations as a family legacy. Other than berries, Townsend Farms also harvests and distributes pineapples, mangos, and a wide variety of mixed fruits.

Costco not only sells Towsend Farms' Three Berry Blend — under the Kirkland Signature brand — but also sells Townsend Farms' Organic Berry Supreme frozen fruit mix under the actual Towsend Farms brand. The sizes between the two bags are different, with the Kirkland Signature blend weighing four-pounds compared to the Townsend Farms' mix weighing three-pound. However, the other difference is that the Townsend Farms brand fruit mix is made with organic fruit — specifically organic blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries. The addition of strawberries beats out the Kirkland Signature blend.

It's worth noting that the Townsend Farms organic line was first introduced about 12 years ago and follows all of the guidelines and regulations required to be certified by the Washington State Department of Agriculture as organic. While there are plenty of myths to debunk about organic food, Costco's partnership with Townsend Farms proves that the Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend comes from a trusted name.