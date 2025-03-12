The Smoothie Mistake That Costs You Loads Of Nutrients

Smoothies have become extremely popular because they are a convenient quick meal-on-the-go, and can hold your daily fruit and veg requirement in one or two servings. In your five portions, which is the recommended daily intake for the average person at 80g per portion, you'll get a good mix of nutrients. Throw your fave mix of them into a blender, and that five-a-day is quick and easy to achieve.

You might be tempted to make a couple of smoothies in one go, prepping your healthy meal replacements for the week, ahead of schedule. But while this may save you time, you won't actually be getting all that goodness that you think you are, despite creating a seemingly nutrient-dense smoothie. And with research showing that only 10% of Americans eat their recommended daily five-a-day, you want as much goodness in those smoothies as possible.

The reason is because nutrients start to break down when they are exposed to air, and the longer your smoothie waits to be enjoyed, the fewer vitamins and minerals it will actually have in it. This process, called oxidation, is triggered as the enzymes in the fruit and veg react to the oxygen in the air. The nutrients, especially vitamin C, then start to break down, which naturally means that their nutritional value decreases. Then you'll just be sipping on a tasty drink that is possibly quite high in sugar — because many fruits tend to have a very high sugar content, especially bananas, apples, mangoes, grapes, oranges, and watermelon — but low in overall nutrients.