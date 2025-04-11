Katz's Deli Will Make You A Passover Meal, But There's A Huge Catch

Iconic New York deli Katz's is known for a lot of things. Mile-high pastrami sandwiches, Jewish specialties like matzo ball soup and knishes, being Anthony Bourdain's favorite late-night spot, and the "I'll have what she's having" scene from "When Harry Met Sally..." (and the Harry and Sally Super Bowl reunion) are among them. It's also become such an institution that you can order its delicious food from anywhere in the U.S. and it will be shipped to your doorstep.

Katz's offers an elaborate Passover dinner that feeds 6-8 people and is available for shipping in time for the high holiday; it includes brisket, gravy, gefilte fish, matzo ball soup, potato kugel, and honey cake. However, there's a major caveat you should know if you are thinking about ordering it for your holiday. A bold and red note on Katz's website states, "This package contains traditional Jewish delicacies to celebrate Passover, however please note that Katz's products are not certified kosher, nor are they kosher for Passover."

If you keep a kosher household, or even if you just keep kosher during the Passover holiday, this offering from Katz's isn't going to be up to your standards. Some of it has to do with Katz's lack of certification overall, and some of it is because of the ingredients used in some of the items in the Passover dinner bundle. Let's get into it.