The Simple Way To Ensure You Get Crispy Potato Kugel Every Time

Potatoes are packed with nutrients like vitamin C and potassium and have a ton of different uses of both the sweet and savory variety. They're also an essential part of the Jewish casserole known as "kugel," which is typically made from either noodles or potatoes, with sweet noodle kugel being more common around holidays that emphasize sweetness in celebration. Potato kugel is certainly no slouch, though, as it's a frequent favorite side dish during the holiday of Passover as well as an accompaniment for weekly Shabbat dinners. To ensure the optimal texture of your kugel from edge to edge, consider preheating your baking dish and soaking your potatoes in ice-cold water when preparing your kugel, thus striking the delicate balance between crunch and chew.

Albeit similar, there are distinct differences between a potato kugel and potato latkes. One interesting similarity, however, is the interplay of textures. As with a latke, in a potato kugel, the initial bite should have a crispy texture, which gives way to a softer chewiness upon sinking one's teeth further in. Preheating your oven-safe vessel before greasing it with oil and adding in grated potatoes that you've soaked in ice water and dried out beforehand allows for the ultimate crispy kugel goodness. It's simply a matter of keeping the moisture out before you pop your dish into the oven, as the baking process will cause the potatoes to release more water upon being cooked.