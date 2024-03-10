The Key Differences Between Latkes And Kugel

The most famous examples of Jewish cuisine in the U.S. trace to New York City, recalling dishes like iconic pastrami sandwiches and bagels with lox. However, that's only one sliver of the Jewish foods on offer. With such a wide diaspora of Jewish people, traditional Jewish foods draw on a large source of culinary influences, covering many diverse dishes.

Especially with Ashkenazi Jewish cuisine, influences stem from European culinary traditions from a large region. A rich array of dishes emerged from Eastern European countries like Ukraine and Poland, all the way west to Italy, Germany, and France.

Among them are centuries-old celebration favorites, latkes, and kugel. The former are crispy potato pancakes, around since 14th-century Italy, and particularly enjoyed on Hanukkah. While the latter is a casserole-like creation for Passover crafted with either noodles or potatoes, coming by way of Germany. Both dishes encompass a rich fusion of adjustments over centuries, and are now beloved at celebrations as tasty, comforting fare.