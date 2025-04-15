10 Red Flags At A Burger Joint That Should Send You Running

Is there anything more satisfying than the perfect burger? Picture it: A soft white bun paired with a perfectly seasoned, grain-fed beef patty loaded with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, tangy pickles, aged cheddar cheese, and a dollop of ketchup. Does a finer meal exist?

America is the home of the burger, but alongside the many lip-smacking, belly-rubbing burger-busting joints across the country is a scattering of badly run establishments that will have you sobbing into your greaseproof paper. All told, what are the red flags at burger joints that should send you running? Negative reviews, wilted toppings, cheap meat, an unclean restaurant, and surly staff are obvious indicators of a substandard burger experience, but did you know that mandatory service fees, unfathomably vast menus, and low prices can also signal a substandard restaurant?

We asked Joe Hannon, a former burger joint owner and GM at Restaurant 365, to help us identify what we should avoid when choosing where to eat our next burger.