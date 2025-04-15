The Worst Rao's Homemade Jarred Sauce Tastes Expired

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rao's Homemade is a very successful and adored store-bought pasta brand that we ranked second out of 15 popular pasta sauce brands. However, while Rao's offers an impressive selection of sauces, not all of them are worth buying. So, in our ranking of 14 Rao's Homemade pasta sauces, we found that the worst Rao's Homemade jarred sauce was roasted garlic pizza sauce.

We scored each sauce according to taste, texture, and freshness, and the roasted garlic pizza sauce failed on all accounts. A key difference that usually distinguishes pizza from pasta sauce is that pizza sauce is fresher and zestier while pasta sauce is richer and more complex. While we were hoping that the roasted garlic would bring a rich, caramelized aromatic depth to an herby and tangy pizza sauce, the poor quality of the garlic made for an almost rancid flavor. This bottle tasted expired, with a funky, musty, almost sour garlic taste, and about as far from the freshness you'd expect in a pizza sauce as you can imagine. To add insult to injury, the herbs added to the sauce didn't mesh well with the garlic, making for an overpowering clash of flavors that could not be overcome. Suffice to say that after sampling Rao's pizza sauce, we think they should just stick to making pasta sauce.