The Best Liquor To Drink With A Tempeh Burger

Foodies inexperienced to cooking with tempeh might unknowingly write off a tempeh burger as less exciting than its beefy counterpart. But, whether you know and love tempeh or are totally new to it, the best (and tastiest) way to make your next tempeh burger more exciting is to pair it with a vodka cocktail. The mixology tip comes from Tasting Table's own Emily M. Alexander — a 30-year plant-based eater and 20-year food service industry professional. As Alexander shares in her best alcohol pairings for veggie burgers roundup, tempeh "has a mild nutty flavor that goes well with any toppings, giving it mass appeal ... [and] tempeh's adaptable flavor pairs perfectly with almost any drink and alcohol you like."

Vodka is the neutral, colorless, flavorless chameleon of the spirits world, and tempeh is proportionately adaptable and versatile. "Whether you prefer drinks with a citrus, fruity, savory, or sweet flavor," says Alexander, "they will taste great with tempeh burgers." As such, determining which vodka-based sipper to pair with your meal will largely depend on two factors: Personal taste preference, and choice of burger toppings.

Since the tempeh patty itself is so easy to complement, make sure to choose a bevy that won't clash with your go-to burger toppings. If your patties are made with smoked tempeh or other binding ingredients like black beans or barbecue sauce, keep in mind that these will also steer the overall flavor profile more savory.