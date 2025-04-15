The Best Liquor To Drink With A Tempeh Burger
Foodies inexperienced to cooking with tempeh might unknowingly write off a tempeh burger as less exciting than its beefy counterpart. But, whether you know and love tempeh or are totally new to it, the best (and tastiest) way to make your next tempeh burger more exciting is to pair it with a vodka cocktail. The mixology tip comes from Tasting Table's own Emily M. Alexander — a 30-year plant-based eater and 20-year food service industry professional. As Alexander shares in her best alcohol pairings for veggie burgers roundup, tempeh "has a mild nutty flavor that goes well with any toppings, giving it mass appeal ... [and] tempeh's adaptable flavor pairs perfectly with almost any drink and alcohol you like."
Vodka is the neutral, colorless, flavorless chameleon of the spirits world, and tempeh is proportionately adaptable and versatile. "Whether you prefer drinks with a citrus, fruity, savory, or sweet flavor," says Alexander, "they will taste great with tempeh burgers." As such, determining which vodka-based sipper to pair with your meal will largely depend on two factors: Personal taste preference, and choice of burger toppings.
Since the tempeh patty itself is so easy to complement, make sure to choose a bevy that won't clash with your go-to burger toppings. If your patties are made with smoked tempeh or other binding ingredients like black beans or barbecue sauce, keep in mind that these will also steer the overall flavor profile more savory.
Versatile vodka shines beside versatile tempeh
At a vegetarian dinner party, tempeh burgers would shine beside a vodka martini with a lemon twist. Serve that lemony martini and tempeh burger with a side of saffron rice pilaf and juicy cubed cantaloupe to complete the meal. Or, this avant-garde beet cocktail would make a show-stopping accouterment to a savory tempeh burger, combining beet-infused vodka, purple carrot juice, lemon, cucumber, and basil. Garnish this one with an edible flower like a yellow calendula.
For less-involved prep, you could whip up a quick two-part vodka highball with mixers like pineapple juice, pink lemonade, grapefruit juice, or sweet iced tea, keeping it vibrant and lively. Garnish these with a mint sprig. Alternatively, to lean into the burger's savoriness, you could mix your vodka with spicy tomato juice for a fast Bloody Mary, which would complement umami-forward burger toppings like garlic aioli or red onion.
You could also mix your vodka with cranberry juice or ginger beer, both of which can aid in digestion, helping that tempeh burger sit comfortably in your tummy. Vodka-crans and vodka gingers also boast passports to both sweet and savory nations. So, whether you load your tempeh burger with pepper jack cheese, arugula, or pickle relish, both highballs will fit the bill. For the best of both mixology worlds — elevated yet casual — the tangy Madras cocktail would bring a cheerful air to barbecues, picnics, or anywhere else you might chow down on a tempeh burger.