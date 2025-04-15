How To Turned Canned Sardines Into Affordable At-Home Sushi

Sushi has grown in popularity over the last half-century, starting its upward trend in the 1960s and '70s when more Westernized types of sushi hit the market. Some are calling sushi a global phenomenon — though deeply rooted in Japanese culture, different parts of the world have adopted this delicious, easy-to-eat, and often highly nutritious food and made it their own.

But if you've ordered a plate of sushi or gotten sushi takeout, you'll know that it usually comes with a pretty hefty price tag, especially if you're going for the good stuff. But where there's a will, there's a way, and we've got the coolest hack to make great sushi at home without forking out the big bucks to do so.

All you need are some trusty canned sardines, sugar, white wine vinegar, short-grain rice, a few sheets of Japanese nori, and some julienned veggies (carrots, spring onions, and cucumbers are the general go-to). The sardines have all the goodness that your other fish do, such as Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins B12 and D, calcium, selenium, and are packed with protein. You'll want to use sardines canned in veggie oil , as the oil helps to retain the fish's flavor and keep its structural integrity. Brined sardines can get a bit mushy and wilt when you're trying to use them in your sushi.