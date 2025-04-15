How To Turned Canned Sardines Into Affordable At-Home Sushi
Sushi has grown in popularity over the last half-century, starting its upward trend in the 1960s and '70s when more Westernized types of sushi hit the market. Some are calling sushi a global phenomenon — though deeply rooted in Japanese culture, different parts of the world have adopted this delicious, easy-to-eat, and often highly nutritious food and made it their own.
But if you've ordered a plate of sushi or gotten sushi takeout, you'll know that it usually comes with a pretty hefty price tag, especially if you're going for the good stuff. But where there's a will, there's a way, and we've got the coolest hack to make great sushi at home without forking out the big bucks to do so.
All you need are some trusty canned sardines, sugar, white wine vinegar, short-grain rice, a few sheets of Japanese nori, and some julienned veggies (carrots, spring onions, and cucumbers are the general go-to). The sardines have all the goodness that your other fish do, such as Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins B12 and D, calcium, selenium, and are packed with protein. You'll want to use sardines canned in veggie oil , as the oil helps to retain the fish's flavor and keep its structural integrity. Brined sardines can get a bit mushy and wilt when you're trying to use them in your sushi.
Sardines can really be the hero of a sushi dish
Don't feel like you're locked into just this one type of sardine-inspired sushi, though — there are loads of different types that you can make. Maki sushi with sardines is a wonderfully fragrant dish that uses pickled or fresh ginger, basil leaves, and a bit of wasabi paste for a kick — and, of course, that delightful soy sauce that is always associated with sushi.
Other types of sushi you can make with your sardines include California rolls, a sushi poke bowl, and veggie kimbap, or get creative and try temarizushi sushi balls. There's also sardine ochazuke, which uses short-grain brown rice, the superfood wakame seaweed rehydrated in hot green tea, toasted sesame seeds, and pepper flakes or sriracha. Or you can get a bit wild with your creativity and try a deconstructed sushi roll. All your ingredients are arranged separately in a bowl, allowing your guests to partner flavors at will.
A lovely sardine bowl could include quinoa, microgreens, radishes, avocado, crispy fried shallots (these are sweeter than normal onions), toasted sesame seeds, toasted nori, fried chicken eggs (or bring in the cute factor and use fried quail eggs), sliced scallions, bonito flakes, and a gentle sprinkle of shichimi togarashi, which is a Japanese spice mix that deserves a place in your kitchen. Then drizzle the bowl with yuzu vinaigrette.