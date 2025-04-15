The Deliciously Simple Cocktail Beloved By Bill Clinton

Many U.S. presidents have a go-to boozy bev – and for 42nd President Bill Clinton, his favorite imbiber is none other than the snakebite. This humble two-parter combines equal parts lager and hard cider. Lager is any beer made from bottom-fermented yeast, which creates a crisp, refreshing profile. Popular lager brands include Budweiser, Coors, Miller High Life, and PBR (Busch Light is also a lager, but if possible, use literally any other beer). In the snakebite, malty, savory lager meets tart cider, cutting the sweetness and rounding out the overall tasting profile with mellow crispness. Inexplicably, the combination makes both ingredients go down easier, giving the snakebite a dangerously accessible drinkability, hence the edgy name "snakebite."

The drink doesn't have an especially high ABV, but is super slammable. The beer and cider combo recalls comedian Mark Little's witty take on the unofficial drinking rule (which Anthony Bourdain broke with Marcus Samuelsson), "Beer before liquor, never sicker." Quoth Little, "Beer before cider, awaken the spider."

To assemble the cocktail Clinton calls his favorite, fill a pint glass halfway with lager, then slowly pour in the cider over the back of a spoon to fill the glass. This gentle technique creates distinct colorblocked layers of dark lager and rosy cider.