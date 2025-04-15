﻿The One Dessert Ree Drummond Will Only Eat Store-Bought

For all their culinary prowess, even celebrity chefs know when not to fight a losing battle in the kitchen. Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is no different. Even though her repertoire includes plenty of kitchen secrets and a recipe list full of cakes, brownies, and cobblers, green tea ice cream is one sweet treat she prefers to get from the store.

As she relates in the newest issue of Pioneer Woman Magazine, Drummond's fondness for store-bought green tea ice cream stems from a failed attempt to make it for a ladies' luncheon. She made green tea ice cream years ago, she says, by buying green tea bags and then using a food processor to grind up the green tea to use in the ice cream base. The result, she says, wasn't terrible, but it also wasn't great.

Drummond says that the final product looked like green sludge. But, she served it anyway after putting so much work into it. The ice cream went untouched — 23 bowls in all — by the group she'd prepared it for. One disappointing attempt was enough to convince Drummond that store-bought was the way to go.