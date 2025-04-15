The Trader Joe's Salad So Disappointing We Couldn't Even Finish It

Walking down the prepared salad aisle, especially in Trader Joe's, can feel like being a kid in a candy store. An adult kid ... in a candy store ... filled with vegetables ... okay, maybe not exactly a candy store. But there's something thrilling about the choices at your fingertips with Trader Joe's salads: The different cuisines from around the world, the tiny baggies of special ingredients you definitely don't have at home, the perfectly drizzle-able packets of dressing.

We ranked a whopping 19 Trader Joe's salads, and our taster found the Trader Joe's salad you should avoid — the Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon. The salad's label describes it as a "vegetable blend with grilled salmon, crispy onion pieces, and a sesame miso dressing;" "lackluster" is the word our reviewer used to describe the salad. According to the review, the greens were too large to eat easily, which is a hallmark of a disappointing salad.

Other than the unwieldy leaves, the flavor was lacking in both the salad and the salmon itself. The overall dish was too salty and unbalanced, and the flavor was not helped by the crispy onions — and crispy onions are usually a game changer in a salad. Perhaps the most egregious feature was the tiny portion of the nearly flavorless salmon. There were only four small pieces, again in a size that was too big to be bite-sized but too small to be satisfying.