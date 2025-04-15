Costco On Instacart: Do You Need A Membership To Shop, And How Different Are The Prices?

Trying to shop at Costco without a membership is tricky at best. The company obviously wants you to sign up, since its entire business structure depends on customers paying annual fees for accessing high-quality, high-volume items at discount prices. However, it's not always a viable option, for various reasons. If you happen to fall into that category, there's some good news. You can actually access Costco goods when ordering through Instacart — with no Costco membership required. But in most cases, you'll pay more for those items, sometimes considerably more.

Is it still a good deal for you to shop that way? It certainly can be, given Costco's lower prices overall, but it depends on how much you buy. The more you spend, whether in one go or throughout the year, the more the surcharges will stack up. Whereas if you purchased a Costco membership card at the current cost of $65 for the Gold Star membership, you can shop to your heart's content for an entire year at the lowest membership prices.

It's also worth noting that Instacart has its own shopping and delivery fees per order, which take more away from your shopping budget. A few examples could be revealing, so let's look at some comparisons from Costco shopping in the company's home-territory of Seattle. Prices, surcharges, and Instacart fees can vary in different regions and states.