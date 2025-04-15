Give Your Spicy Tuna Roll A One-Ingredient Tropical Twist For An Even Better Bite

Although they're pretty refined, spicy tuna rolls rarely disappoint. The fresh tuna, creamy mayo, and fluffy rice always hit the spot. The best part about spicy tuna rolls' simplicity is how easily they can be elevated with an extra ingredient or two. Peppery green onions or mild cucumber are always great with spicy tuna rolls, but mango gives the dish a sweet, tropical twist.

As evidenced by poke bowls, seared tuna steaks with mango salsa, and countless other recipes, the two ingredients are a match made in heaven. The tropical fruit brightens up mild tuna, and the presence of mango further emphasizes the fish's sweet, buttery flavor. The two are great together in any iteration, but mango is a delicious, fresh ingredient to add to your spicy tuna roll. The nutty rice and salty seaweed balance the fruit's sweetness while its flavor gets a boost from the sriracha. With its bright, orange disposition, it also adds a pop of color that makes spicy tuna rolls look as appealing as they taste.

Cut open a mango and run the knife vertically and horizontally along the fruit to get it into bite-sized cubes. Lay the seaweed down on the bamboo mat and place the sushi rice on top. Line the bottom side of the rice with the sriracha mayo-marinated tuna, along with a few cubes of mango. Roll the bamboo mat firmly and gently until the sushi roll is properly assembled, then slice the log into several portions and serve.