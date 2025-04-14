2 Unexpected Ingredients Ina Garten Avoids Cooking With

Picture it: You've decided to host a dinner party. You're excited, but you're also new to entertaining, or a bit rusty. Who are you going to turn to? The Barefoot Contessa, of course. The cookbook author and television host is a generous fountain of genius advice, much of which pertains to hosting special, impressive gatherings that take a refreshingly low amount of work. Ina Garten is the authority on simple ways to set up stress-free dinner parties, promoting effortless menus to cook for guests and surprisingly approachable course options like store-bought vanilla ice cream with limoncello for dessert. With years of entertaining — some pretty VIP guests at that — and working in catering, Garten has this hosting thing down to an art, so it's worth listening to her advice to ensure your own flawless but stress-free results. And one thing that might be a game-changer the next time you cook for others is knowing the ingredients the Barefoot Contessa avoids in these situations, and why.

As revealed by the Food Network, neither spinach nor poppy seeds get an invite to Garten's gatherings. The reason is simple: They get stuck in people's teeth. While other foods can do this, too, these offenders are notoriously likely to stick and hard to get out, thanks to spinach being fibrous and poppy seeds being so tiny. They're also especially visible, and worrying about this can distract guests from enjoying themselves. So, Garten kindly removes the possibility from the table.