You Can Order Olive Garden Soups By The Bucket - Here's How
Is there anything better than Olive Garden's Zuppa Toscana soup on a chilly evening? Or anytime, honestly. How can you not love that bowl of creamy russet potatoes, spicy Italian sausage, and floating fresh kale born of Tuscan traditions? But there's actually something better than a bowl of that warm, saucy goodness — a whole bucket of it!
That's right, you can order a giant, multi-serving vessel cradling all the Zuppa Toscana (or any other soup) you could dream of consuming. Olive Garden offers all four of its popular soups in these super-size sharing portions. Each bucket serves 12 people and reportedly equals roughly one gallon per container. If the exact quantity per order is important for your dinner plans, be sure and ask when ordering.
Each Olive Garden soup is made from scratch and waiting to grace your family table. In addition to Zuppa Toscano, you can purchase the Pasta e Fagioli soup, which bubbles in a red, broth teaming with tomatoes, ground beef, pasta, and soft red and white beans. The classic Minestrone soup stars as a vegetarian offering loaded with fresh veggies, pasta, and beans in a delicate tomato broth. And finally, a favorite of those carving creamy goodness and chewy dumplings, there's the Chicken & Gnocchi soup with roasted chicken, spinach, and Italian gnocchi potato dumpling pasta.
How to bring that bucket home
The 12-serving buckets of Olive Garden soup fit within the company's "family style meals" niche, available for take-out orders. The current price is $31.49 per bucket, regardless of the type of soup. Olive Garden is by nature a dining-in kind of place; the soup bucket allows diners the chance to enjoy the same foods at-home or at a gathering spot with friends, family, or coworkers.
If you live near an Olive Garden location, order the soup buckets online for pickup within 25 minutes of checkout, or in your chosen time frame. There's also an option for delivery, available only for ASAP orders. If you really want a boatload of that soup, make it a catering order for next-day delivery, with a $100 minimum order. You can add special instructions and view nutritional information, but feel free to phone in your order as well.
When checking out online, there's an option to add Olive Garden's popular bread sticks, either pre-baked or unbaked. The current posted price for breadsticks, baked or unbaked, is $4.95 for six, or $7.49 for 12. Paying for breadsticks can be disappointing compared to the well-known unlimited free breadsticks, but they're a major part of the Olive Garden experience, and a perfect companion to a bucket of soup.