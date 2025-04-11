You Can Order Olive Garden Soups By The Bucket - Here's How

Is there anything better than Olive Garden's Zuppa Toscana soup on a chilly evening? Or anytime, honestly. How can you not love that bowl of creamy russet potatoes, spicy Italian sausage, and floating fresh kale born of Tuscan traditions? But there's actually something better than a bowl of that warm, saucy goodness — a whole bucket of it!

That's right, you can order a giant, multi-serving vessel cradling all the Zuppa Toscana (or any other soup) you could dream of consuming. Olive Garden offers all four of its popular soups in these super-size sharing portions. Each bucket serves 12 people and reportedly equals roughly one gallon per container. If the exact quantity per order is important for your dinner plans, be sure and ask when ordering.

Each Olive Garden soup is made from scratch and waiting to grace your family table. In addition to Zuppa Toscano, you can purchase the Pasta e Fagioli soup, which bubbles in a red, broth teaming with tomatoes, ground beef, pasta, and soft red and white beans. The classic Minestrone soup stars as a vegetarian offering loaded with fresh veggies, pasta, and beans in a delicate tomato broth. And finally, a favorite of those carving creamy goodness and chewy dumplings, there's the Chicken & Gnocchi soup with roasted chicken, spinach, and Italian gnocchi potato dumpling pasta.