Gnocchi Vs Gnudi: The Difference Between Dumpling Pastas

Simple, tasty Italian dishes are plentiful within the universe of dumpling pastas, or "pasta ripiena" in Italian. Two favorites include gnocchi and gnudi, both easy to make and even easier to eat. Recipes for both of these magical pasta dumplings have been around for centuries, and are often supplemented with a simple tomato sauce or tossed with brown butter and a little sage to make a complete meal. Don't worry, though. You can pair them with many different and delicious sauces. Easy, cream-cheese sauce is perfection in this sheet pan gnocchi with chicken and broccoli. And speaking of yummy one-dish meals, this sheet pan ricotta gnudi recipe doesn't use a sauce at all.

Gnocchi and gnudi utilize eggs to make everything stick together but then travel different paths. It's their function that counts the most, though. Clever, utilitarian beginnings as ways to use up bits of ingredients, like potatoes and cheese, make both of these dumpling pastas economical meals that look and taste fancy. It all comes down to your mood and just how many carbs you want to consume.