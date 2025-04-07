Give Crab-Stuffed Salmon A Cajun Twist With This Recipe

Stuffed fish, like stuffed flounder, salmon, or sardines, is a popular restaurant menu item, but it can also be made at home for a delicious and impressive meal. Stuffed salmon can be made in a variety of ways — it's often served as a creamy dish with spinach and cream cheese — but it can be stuffed with other seafood like crab or shrimp for an elevated touch.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for crab-stuffed salmon with a Cajun twist. A flavorful Cajun seasoning comes together quickly with a small collection of key spices. The recipe makes a little more seasoning than you need just for the salmon, but it's so good you'll want to put it on everything. The salmon is stuffed with crabmeat mixed with the Cajun seasoning, mayonnaise for moisture, and mustard, lemon juice, and parsley for flavor. It's all topped with paprika and breadcrumbs for a crispy finish.

Use lump crabmeat if you can, but you don't need to break the bank to buy the fanciest variety, as a simple shelf-stable can of crabmeat from the grocery store produces a good result. You can use more budget-friendly types of crabmeat if needed, as it will be mixed with other ingredients and spices. Crab-stuffed salmon may seem like a gourmet meal, but this quick and easy recipe produces a delicious, restaurant-quality dish. That's a win-win if you ask us.