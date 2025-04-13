How To Get 30 Grams Of Protein For Breakfast Without Eggs (Yes, It's Possible)

With the bird flu outbreak and the rising cost of eggs in the U.S. in 2025, many people are turning to other breakfast foods to get their early morning protein intake. And while it might sound like a tough task to fill those nutrient gaps without fool-proof poached eggs or an ultimate egg sandwich, it's entirely possible — and totally delicious.

If you're a big egg fan and don't want to veer too far from what you know, try making a scrambled tofu with common kitchen staples. Tofu has a very similar texture to soft and fluffy scrambled eggs, and a 3.5 ounce serving contains 17 grams of protein. Pair it with some chickpeas (over seven grams of protein per half cup), veggies, and cheddar cheese (seven grams of protein per ounce) and you'll be well on your way to meeting your daily recommended intake.

Another easy way to add protein to your breakfast is to enhance avocado toast with ingredients like sprouted bread and cottage cheese. A seven ounce serving of avocado contains about four grams of protein, while a typical sprouted grain bread has about 15 grams of protein per slice. A half cup of cottage cheese has about 14 grams of protein. Top with some toasted seeds, fresh salad leaves, or a DIY everything bagel seasoning and you'll have a fulfilling, protein-packed meal in no time.