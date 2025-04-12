11 Grocery Chain Senior Discounts You Should Know About
The reality for most U.S. consumers is that a trip to the grocery store has become a more calculated experience over recent years. Rising food prices, especially when it comes to basic groceries, are driving households across America to think carefully about where they shop and what they buy. Much-loved named brands are being put back on the shelves as the cost-conscious consumer instead looks for discounted items or chooses an entirely different store that offers a more expansive reduced price or rewards offering.
When it comes to what goes in the cart, seniors are particularly sensitive to grocery prices. They will often hunt for the best bargain or swear their allegiance to the store that offers them the most value. Grocery stores, especially the major chains, are well aware of the increased attraction that a senior discount can have in bringing loyal customers through their doors.
If you're a senior looking for the best bargain on your groceries, here's a round-up of grocery chains offering senior discounts that you should know about. From grocery chain rewards programs to other ways for seniors to save money at the grocery store, here's what you need to know.
Bashas' first Wednesday senior discount
First opened in 1932, Bashas' is a family-owned and operated grocery chain with over 100 stores across Arizona. While Bashas' also owns other grocery brands like Eddie's Country Store, Food City, and AJ's Fine Foods, the company places a lot of focus on the Bashas' brand, appealing to consumers across the state with a variety of promotions and specials.
For seniors in Arizona looking to save on groceries, the Bashas' senior discount is a good option. On the first Wednesday of each month, those aged 55 and over can take advantage of a 10% off promotion. By signing up for the Bashas' Thank You program, seniors simply need to present their Thank You card or the barcode from the Bashas' app, which is free, and they'll get 10% off their purchase in one transaction. Seniors may be asked to prove their age with their ID.
Bashas' offers a variety of other deals as well. This includes specials advertised in its weekly ad, digital coupons when signing up for the Thank You program, various sweepstakes, and a birthday club where customers will receive special offers during their birthday month.
Brookshire's senior discount
Brookshire's is a grocery store chain with over 200 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana. The very first store was opened in 1928 in Tyler, Texas, and since then the company has expanded across four states under various brands, all within the Brookshire Grocery Company. This includes Brookshire's, FRESH by Brookshire's, Reasor's, Super 1 Foods, and Spring Market. As a regional family-owned grocery business, the company runs a variety of discounts and promotions, including those for seniors.
Each Tuesday and Thursday, customers 60 and over can get 5% off their grocery purchases. All they need to do is present a valid ID. There is a catch though — there are certain items in store that seniors can't get a discount on. The list, which is quite expansive, includes lottery tickets, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, and more. In Louisiana, seniors also won't be able to get the 5% discount on dairy products. To get the discount, seniors simply need to ask for it at checkout.
Brookshire's also offers a Thank You card which gives customers access to a variety of promotions and savings. Those with the card will get discounts on certain items and accumulate YourPoints to use towards grocery discounts and fuel savings. Cardholders will also be the first to know about special offers and promotions.
Food Bazaar weekday senior discount
For seniors who live in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, Food Bazaar Supermarket offers an attractive senior citizen discount from Monday to Friday. The supermarket, which was first opened in 1988 in Queens under the name Bogapa, has origins that come from outside the U.S. The founder, Francis An who was originally born in Korea, lived in Argentina before moving to New York. Inspired by Latin American food, An wanted to bring in a greater variety of ingredients to New York and so Bogapa was born. From there, the chain expanded.
The 10% senior discount is available to all seniors ages 65 and over on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The special used to only run until 3 p.m., so keep an eye on Food Bazaar's website for any changes. The discount can't be combined with other specials or discounts and can't be used on top of the store's weekly circular sale items.
There are other Food Bazaar Supermarket specials to keep an eye out for as well. Each week, the grocery store releases a weekly ad featuring a variety of special prices on a selection of products. Customers can also create a Food Bazaar Rewards account where digital coupons can be downloaded and used.
Fred Meyer first Tuesday discount
Based in Portland, Oregon, the Fred Meyer chain of hypermarket superstores consists of over 130 stores across four states. Known as a one-stop shop for food, clothing, electronics, and home goods, the Kroger chain has built up a good reputation for offering affordable groceries to the public. The store's founder, Fred Meyer, was an early innovator in the concept of one-stop shopping. In the 1920s, he began adding new departments to his stores, and today, Fred Meyer is America's third-largest supercenter operator. While it's considered one of the more inexpensive places to shop, Fred Meyer also offers a discount for seniors.
With the Fred Meyer senior discount, those aged 55 and above will get 10% off a variety of items on the first Tuesday of each month. This includes private brand groceries, all home goods, apparel, most electronics, and more. Items excluded from the discount include cosmetics, items from the deli, dairy products, pharmaceuticals, tobacco, and groceries from the meat and seafood department, among others. Shoppers will also find a variety of weekly deals and promotions on the Fred Meyer website and get digital coupons by signing up for the free Fred Meyer membership.
Fry's Wednesday senior discount
Those from the Grand Canyon State will be all too familiar with Fry's Food Stores, a chain of 130 grocery stores spread out across Arizona. Known simply to most as Fry's, the supermarket chain is another that sits under the Kroger Co. umbrella, one of the best grocery store chains in the U.S.
As with Fred Meyer, seniors will receive a 10% discount on selected items. The discount can be claimed by those 55 years and older on the first Wednesday of each month. Included in the discount is a variety of grocery items, health products, pet food, housewares, some electronics, sporting goods, and more. There are a number of exclusions, which include tobacco, alcohol, transit services, and other items.
Fry's has a history going back nearly 70 years. Despite its strong presence in Arizona, the first Fry's actually opened in California when brothers Don and Charlie Fry joined forces in 1955. After moving back to Arizona in 1958, they opened the first store in the state before selling it to a company called Dillon Cos. in 1972, when it had reached 100 stores. Dillon Cos. was then bought by Kroger Co. in 1983, which is now the oldest grocery chain in the U.S.
Gristedes Tuesday senior discount
Gristedes, offering a variety of fresh produce and nonfood items, is another popular shopping destination for those who live and work in New York City. The chain's history goes back over 120 years, when the original Gristedes opened in 1888. While it was two teenage boys who started the grocery chain, which now has over 30 stores across the city, seniors get to benefit from the Gristedes senior citizen discount.
Seniors aged 65 and older can claim a 10% discount every Tuesday at any of the stores located across Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Westchester. There are also a number of specials running each week, which Gristedes advertises on its website in a "pick of the week" ad. For those who need more discipline with their spending or for gifting, Gristedes also has a gift card where funds can be loaded.
The chain has changed hands a few times since that very first store. In 1969, the company was sold to Southland Corporation before it was bought by Red Apple Group in 1986, the current owners of the business.
Harris Teeter Club 60 senior discount
While Harris Teeter has stores across seven states and the District of Columbia, it's particularly prominent in North Carolina. In 2025, the chain celebrated its 65th year in business, during which time it has grown into one of the major grocery store players in the country, opening over 250 stores and operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co.
For seniors, Harris Teeter has a 5% discount that customers age 60 and older can claim each Thursday. It's called "Club 60" and to claim the discount, all seniors need to do is have a "Very Important Customer" (VIC) card, which they can get from the customer service desk at any Harris Teeter store. Simply show the cashier your VIC card and ask for the senior discount.
The 5% discount has a few exceptions and only applies after all other discounts or coupons have been deducted. These exceptions include pharmacy products, gift cards, and tickets. Harris Teeter also has 60 fuel centers, and while the senior discount doesn't apply to fuel you can save with the Harris Teeter Fuel Points program. With the VIC card, for each $1 you spend in a Harris Teeter store, you'll get 1 fuel point. You can then use these points to claim up to $1 off per gallon at each of the Harris Teeter fuel centers.
Tops Friendly Market first Tuesday discount
Known for its "Best Deals in Town" slogan, Tops Friendly Market has a total of 152 supermarkets spread out across New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont. The origins of the company go back to 1962 when the first store opened in Niagara Falls, NY. What sets Tops apart from many other grocery chains is that it has a specific focus on the nearby communities in which it trades, stocking a variety of products on its shelves from local companies and farmers. The chain has a number of specials on offer, including a senior discount called "Tops Young at Heart Day."
Shoppers 60 years and older can get 6% off their total grocery bill on the first Tuesday of each month. The discount also applies to out-of-pocket prescriptions. To benefit from the discount, seniors simply need to sign up at a Tops Friendly Markets store customer service desk or at a Tops Pharmacy. There are a few exclusions, which include alcohol, gasoline, tobacco, gift cards, and more. You'll also have to claim the special in person at a store as you can't do so online.
Each week, Tops releases an ad that includes various discounted items. There is also a Tops Markets mobile app where you can view various specials, and you can sign up for the Tops BonusPlus® rewards program which has a number of benefits. This includes pre-priced discounts, BOGO offers, and e-coupons.
Weis Markets Tuesday discount
Operating for over 110 years, Weis Markets is not only a 200-store-strong chain but also one that is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. With the trademarked tagline "Eat Better. Spend Less," Weis Markets stores are spread across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia, Delaware, and Maryland. Even though it's considered a major business in the eastern U.S., it's still true to its family-run roots with the current Chairman and CEO, Jonathan Weis, the grandson of one of its founders.
There are a number of ways that customers can save at a Weis Markets store, one of which is its senior discount, which is run once a week. Each Tuesday, seniors ages 60 and over can get a 10% discount on a selection of Weis brand products. To claim, seniors need to have a Weis rewards card, which they can get at the customer service desk in-store. Seniors may be asked to present a valid ID as proof of age.
Another way you can save at Weis Markets is by looking for a "Low, Low prices" tag that can be found in aisles throughout the year. There is also a 10% military discount each Thursday for active duty, retired, and reserve military veterans.
New Seasons Market Wednesday senior discount
First opened in 2000 in Portland, Oregon, New Seasons Market was the world's first Certified B Corp grocer. This means that the company meets certain standards for social and environmental performance and has received certification from B Lab, a nonprofit organization founded in 2006. With 22 stores located around Oregon and Southwest Washington, New Seasons Market places a lot of focus on its local community, whether by supporting local growers and producers or reducing waste and shining a light on climate action.
While you need to look closely at the New Seasons Market website to find it being advertised, the chain does have a senior discount each Wednesday, where customers aged 65 and older get 10% off of most items. The discount, which can only be claimed in-store, can be used for the variety of organic and locally sourced produce that you'll find in each of their stores. Seniors can also purchase ready-made meals.
New Seasons Market also has a rewards program where customers receive exclusive free offers each Friday. In the program, members get $5 for every 500 points earned and a number of other special perks and deals. New Seasons Market was ranked 10th in our best grocery stores of the Pacific Northwest roundup, so it's worth visiting if you haven't done so already.
Hy-Vee senior discounts
Many Midwestern shoppers will be familiar with Hy-Vee, an employee-owned supermarket chain with over 240 grocery stores across South Dakota, Kansas, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Missouri. Hy-Vee is a popular choice as a grocery shopping destination in the American heartland, with the chain offering a variety of promotions and discounts.
Seniors can get a discount on their orders at selected stores on various days of the week. It's not applicable to all stores, so it's best to check with a local Hy-Vee before visiting. For example, the Omaha, NE store located at 156th & Maple Street offers a 5% discount each Thursday to those aged 55 and older. In Norfolk, NE, the store located on Taylor Avenue offers a 3% discount to shoppers aged 65 and over each Tuesday.
For regular shoppers looking to save on deliveries, the Hy-Vee PERKS Plus membership offers free delivery at selected stores and express pickup. Members will also have access to digital coupons and can earn discounts on gas. For nutrition-conscious consumers, Hy-Vee is one of the U.S. supermarket chains that care about nutrition. You can even expect to find in-store dietitians from time to time.