Turn Your Favorite Biscuits Into Shortcake With 2 Simple Changes
Nothing complements a home-cooked meal quite like a batch of freshly baked biscuits. The warm, flaky layers are perfect for soaking up sauces and gravy, but they can also be used for sweet dishes like cobblers, too. In fact, with just two simple changes to a homemade mix, a batch of biscuits can easily be turned into a foundation for something decadent, like a classic strawberry shortcake. According to the King Arthur Baking Company, the addition of a little bit more sugar and a dash of vanilla instantly changes a classic buttermilk biscuit recipe into shortcake. Increase the sugar content by an extra two tablespoons before adding a teaspoon of the vanilla. A bit more sweetness can be added by dissolving a little sugar into milk before brushing the tops of the biscuits before baking.
Despite its name, the "short" in shortcake comes not from the height of the cake but from an old English definition of the word "short" that means "crisp," based on the addition of fat and its shorter cooking time. Traditional shortcake is flaky and soft, designed to soak up the flavors of whatever goes over the top of it. Biscuits can range in texture and flavor from soft to flaky to crispy to savory to sweet. So, with the two moves described above, home bakers don't have to go out and buy extra ingredients or drastically change the recipe.
Taking shortcake to the next level
While King Arthur's tried-and-true recipe applies to homemade biscuits, creative home bakers can use their favorite store-bought biscuit mixes to make shortcake as well — with King Arthur's gluten-free baking mix a particular favorite of ours. That aside, many well-known store-bought mixes are marketed as all-purpose, meaning they can be used for biscuits, waffles, pancakes, and more. With a few tweaks, a boxed mix can become shortcake.
Strawberry shortcake may be arguably the most famous application for shortcake, but the famously crumbly cake can be much more versatile. A tomato shortcake with whipped ricotta is one way to enjoy a savory shortcake that retains familiar elements of a dessert, with a light, airy texture of whipped topping and the strong flavor of its main ingredient.
For those who prefer making sweet shortcake, there are many ways to add flavor and texture. One way to make a shortcake dish even better is by grilling, which can add a smoky flavor and a crunchy texture. A touch of orange or almond extract (or cocoa powder) can add depth of flavor to the cake before any toppings are added. The cake can also be a canvas for multiple fruits, allowing for options like blackberries or blueberries to enjoy a moment in the spotlight. With a few tips from King Arthur, shortcake can be a blank canvas for just about anything creative minds can think of.