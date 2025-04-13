Turn Your Favorite Biscuits Into Shortcake With 2 Simple Changes

Nothing complements a home-cooked meal quite like a batch of freshly baked biscuits. The warm, flaky layers are perfect for soaking up sauces and gravy, but they can also be used for sweet dishes like cobblers, too. In fact, with just two simple changes to a homemade mix, a batch of biscuits can easily be turned into a foundation for something decadent, like a classic strawberry shortcake. According to the King Arthur Baking Company, the addition of a little bit more sugar and a dash of vanilla instantly changes a classic buttermilk biscuit recipe into shortcake. Increase the sugar content by an extra two tablespoons before adding a teaspoon of the vanilla. A bit more sweetness can be added by dissolving a little sugar into milk before brushing the tops of the biscuits before baking.

Despite its name, the "short" in shortcake comes not from the height of the cake but from an old English definition of the word "short" that means "crisp," based on the addition of fat and its shorter cooking time. Traditional shortcake is flaky and soft, designed to soak up the flavors of whatever goes over the top of it. Biscuits can range in texture and flavor from soft to flaky to crispy to savory to sweet. So, with the two moves described above, home bakers don't have to go out and buy extra ingredients or drastically change the recipe.