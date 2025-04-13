Why Canned Corn Beef Always Comes With A Key

Packed neatly in its rectangular can, corned beef is a flavorsome and versatile meat you can use in many dishes without fuss. But you may have wondered why most cans come with a key attached? Well, it's actually the key, ahem, to the efficiency of this can.

Locked onto the side of the tin, the key is used to open cans of corned beef — no external can opener is needed because it's included on the packaging itself. Simply lift the little metal clip to remove the key, flip the key around, pop it over that clip, and then twist the key slowly to gradually wind up a strip of metal that cuts off the base of the can, creating a type of lid that you can pop open. Easy-peasy (usually). With a little shake, your canned corn beef should slide out in one chunk, allowing you to cut it into neat slices for integration into a dish.

Don't you just love this convenience? Ready-cooked and ready-to-go. But the corned beef can and its little key is actually more about survival than convenience. This history of canned corn beef has military origins dating back to 1795, a few years after the outbreak of the French Revolution. French troops weren't getting enough food to sustain them, with perishable foods often spoiling before they even reached the army. So the government put out a challenge: Anyone who could invent a way to safely and easily get food to the army — without it spoiling — would win 12,000 francs.