A Splash Of This Ingredient Gives Mushrooms An Umami Boost
Are there any vegetables as delicious and diverse as mushrooms? Packed with vitamins and minerals, the humble mushroom is a favorite of foodies and dietitians alike. Their porous nature allows them to soak up the flavor of any marinade or seasoning, and their natural umami can be enhanced with a wide variety of ingredients. But did you know that you can give them an extra boost by layering up with another umami-rich ingredient like fish sauce?
The idea of umami can be a little confusing, but it's basically a flavor sensation that occurs when you eat something that's rich in the amino acid glutamate. The scientific origins of the word can be traced back to Japan. It translates to "savoriness" or "delicious savory taste" in English and it's one of the five basic tastes— the others being sweet, sour, salty, and bitter. Fish sauce has one of the highest glutamate contents of any food, meaning that just a few drops pack a giant umami punch. When you add a splash to mushrooms, a beautiful, meaty flavor is created that will transform any meal.
How to cook mushrooms with fish sauce
Mushrooms are extremely easy to cook. You can caramelize them in the frying pan with a little butter, stir fry them in a wok, or roast mushrooms in the oven with seasonings. No matter which method you choose, the best way to use fish sauce is near the end of cooking. Fish sauce is made by fermenting anchovies with salt and water, so it's high in sodium. That's why you'll want to treat it like salt — add it to your mushrooms slowly and taste as you go to avoid it overpowering the dish.
Try adding a few drops to white wine-sauteed mushrooms or stir into a mushroom and roasted garlic risotto as a finishing touch. Fish sauce is an Asian condiment, so it works particularly well in stir-fries. This teriyaki tofu and mushroom stir-fry is the perfect base, as is this crispy seared oyster mushrooms recipe. Use your imagination to combine the two ingredients, and we promise your taste buds will thank you.