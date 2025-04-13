A Splash Of This Ingredient Gives Mushrooms An Umami Boost

Are there any vegetables as delicious and diverse as mushrooms? Packed with vitamins and minerals, the humble mushroom is a favorite of foodies and dietitians alike. Their porous nature allows them to soak up the flavor of any marinade or seasoning, and their natural umami can be enhanced with a wide variety of ingredients. But did you know that you can give them an extra boost by layering up with another umami-rich ingredient like fish sauce?

The idea of umami can be a little confusing, but it's basically a flavor sensation that occurs when you eat something that's rich in the amino acid glutamate. The scientific origins of the word can be traced back to Japan. It translates to "savoriness" or "delicious savory taste" in English and it's one of the five basic tastes— the others being sweet, sour, salty, and bitter. Fish sauce has one of the highest glutamate contents of any food, meaning that just a few drops pack a giant umami punch. When you add a splash to mushrooms, a beautiful, meaty flavor is created that will transform any meal.