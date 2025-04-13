3 Easy Ways To Salvage Oversteeped Iced Tea

Iced tea is supposed to be delicate and light. However, accidentally oversteep it, and you'll be left with a cold beverage that's unpleasantly strong and bitter. Luckily, there are three easy ways to salvage oversteeped iced tea — diluting it with water, adding a dash of milk, or sweetening it with sugar. Just like a cup of hot tea, iced tea can taste astringent if you've left the teabag in for too long. This is because tea leaves contain bitter-tasting compounds called tannins, which pervade the hot water. The longer you leave the tea in the liquid, the more tannins are released, resulting in a drink that has an odd mouth-puckering or dry quality.

Diluting your iced tea with more water will instantly mellow out its oversteeped flavor, but you can also dampen down that astringency with regular milk, creamer, or plant-based alternatives, such as soy, oat, or coconut milk. The milk will soften the harsh edge of an oversteeped tea and lend it a smoother, richer flavor. There's just one problem with adding more liquid — you'll end up with more tea than you bargained for! In that case, consider adding a dash of sweetener to your beverage to balance out its bitter taste. While a spoonful of sugar won't eliminate all the astringency, it can help to offset some of it. You could also opt for honey, agave, or even maple syrup.