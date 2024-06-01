Boil Potatoes In Tea To Infuse An Explosion Of Flavor

Boiling potatoes in bone broth, stock, or even a small splash of milk lends the creamy flesh of a Yukon gold an extra burst of flavor and nutrients. But have you ever tried simmering your taters in tea? This simple trick imbues the spuds with an infusion of savory flavor that's fragrant and earthy, elevating this classic homely carb into an elegant side dish.

Tea leaves are commonly used in traditional Chinese dishes, like tea-smoked chicken and braised pork, to give the ingredients a fragrant aroma, color and woody flavor. However, this cooking technique involves using a wok to create a makeshift steamer where the protein can absorb the scent of the tea leaves as it cooks. Boiling potatoes in brewed tea is far easier and results in a mellower flavor that gently permeates the potatoes without overpowering their comforting quality. This makes them perfect for serving with delicate mains, such as freshly grilled fish and seafood.

The final flavor of the potatoes will depend on the variety of tea you select. For example, a regular black tea will give the spuds a fuller-bodied flavor than a nutty and herbaceous green tea. Yellow tea, on the other hand, has a sweeter taste (because it's micro-fermented before it's packed) as does a floral chamomile tea or loose rosehip tea.