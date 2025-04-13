How Much Protein Is In A Pound Of Ground Beef?

Protein is an essential part of life as a human, as our bodies require it to digest food, regulate hormones, repair tissues, and build muscles and bone. Eating more protein can also increase your metabolism and help to burn fat, as well as contribute to lower blood pressure and aid in recovery after an injury. While there is a plethora of vegan sources of protein available, often the easiest way to meet your protein consumption goals is to head to the butcher.

And as ground beef is such a versatile ingredient, being included in so many recipes, it's a good place to start. The amount of protein found in a pound of ground beef isn't the same for all types of ground beef, however, as it depends on the ratio of meat to fat. Fat contains no protein, so therefore a blend of ground beef with a higher fat ratio will carry less protein per pound. A pound of fairly lean ground beef of 90% meat and 10% fat, known as 90/10, comes in at just under 86 grams of protein, and is great for using if you're blending a mix of fatty pork with lean beef. The average amount of protein recommended for adults is around 40 grams per 1000 calories consumed, so that's roughly 80 grams per day.

Ground beef can be comprised of many part of the cow, but there is one cut of steak used most often for ground beef. Chuck steak is a more tough part of the cow, less desirable for steaks and better for slow cooking like braising, and therefore a less expensive cut to become ground meat. There are plenty of elements to consider when buying ground beef, starting with knowing what type of ground beef you'll need for your recipe.