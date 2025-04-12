The 3 Types Of Pepper Alton Brown Uses To Season Brisket

If there's one thing that Alton Brown cares about when it comes to preparing food, it's seasonings. The Food Network star and James Beard Award winner has always been vocal about his love of spices and dried herbs. He carries a whole nutmeg and a little vat of kosher salt on his keyring, and vows to never buy spices from supermarkets. So when his recipe calls for three different kinds of pepper, he's not being dramatic — and that's exactly what he says to use to make a perfect long-smoked brisket.

In Brown's smoked brisket recipe, he recommends using black pepper, dried green peppercorn, and white peppercorn, with all three being freshly ground. The peppers are rubbed all over the meat with some kosher salt, and that's all the cookbook author uses to create the brisket crust. It's no secret that you have to properly salt and pepper brisket before cooking, but there are specific reasons for using different peppercorns. Believe it or not, they all taste different, despite coming from the same plant.