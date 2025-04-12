Try This Powerhouse Secret Ingredient In Your Next Caesar Salad

Don't let the smoky elements intimidate you. Smoked anchovies are just as versatile as the regular oil-cured variety, especially with Caesar salads. Just mix a few tablespoons into your salad dressing for a tangy, smoky concoction that breathes life into the salad. The remaining ingredients can stay the same, or you can amp up the smokiness with liquid smoke or smoked paprika.

It's easy enough to stop there, but if you still have some anchovy fillets left in the tin, toss them right into the salad bowl. This is how you get a Caesar salad bursting with bold flavors and exciting textures. Getting a bit more creative, anchovies breadcrumbs are the way to go. This is the punchy ingredient that Giada De Laurentiis spikes her breadcrumbs with, and for good reason. Toasted together, the breadcrumbs and smoked anchovies make the perfect savory, crispy topping that elevates your salad like no other.

It gets even more delightful when you match the fish's smoky undertone with other ingredients as well. This could simply mean giving the Romaine lettuce a quick char on the pan with a bit of salt and pepper. Another angle to tackle is the proteins. Doesn't a grilled chicken Caesar salad laced with smoky anchovies and spicy hot sauce sound absolutely wonderful? Other smoked seafood, such as oysters, salmon, mackerel, and trout all make sublime additions to the salad, especially when you're in the mood for more than just anchovies.