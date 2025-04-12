The Store-Bought Break-And-Bake Cookies That Let Us Down Big Time

When a cookie craving hits, you might not always be prepared with cookies on deck. In fact, unless you are a Keebler elf, you probably don't have cookie dough reliably on hand at home. And while premade Chips Ahoy and Pepperidge Farms cookies are welcome additions to any snack pantry, there's just something about that fresh-from-the-oven cookie that boxed brands can't quite capture. Break-and-bake cookies give the best of both worlds, removing the hassle of baking but preserving the fresh-baked experience. We ranked 12 different break-and-bake cookies and found the fudgy brownie cookies from Sweet Loren's to be the most disappointing.

These cookies are gluten-free, plant-based, and non-GMO verified, so we had high hopes that these could be a "cleaner" dessert choice on the market. Unfortunately, we found the clean ingredients to be about the only positive. These cookies had the same mealy texture that sadly plagues a lot of gluten-free baked goods. They also developed a hard texture after baking and, to put it bluntly, resembled "animal dung." Perhaps the greatest travesty, though, was the lack of chocolate chunks that are clearly depicted on the front of the packaging. We did not taste or see any chocolate pieces in these cookies, solidifying Sweet Loren's fudgy brownie cookies as the worst of the dozen that we tried.