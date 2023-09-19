Refrigerate Dough In Batches For Customized Cookies On Demand

There's nothing better than a freshly baked cookie hot from the oven — unless it's a cookie customized with the exact mix-ins you're craving, that is. Rainbow sprinkles and white chocolate chips for a birthday cake cookie? Chocolate chips and dried cranberries? Or maybe cornflakes and peanut butter chips? All of these and more can be within reach for an impromptu craving. The only limit is what you've got on hand in the pantry when you whip up and refrigerate a batch of simple, plain cookie dough for later.

You can choose your favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe for this adventure, mixing the dough right up to the step where the chips are added. Rather than scooping the cookies out as usual, put the batch of dough in a container with a tight lid and pop it into the refrigerator. You could even make a double batch and freeze one.