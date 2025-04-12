The Best Way To Pack Nespresso Pods For Your Flight, According To Reddit

Of the many food items that travel well, coffee is at the top of the list. There aren't any rules about bringing coffee back into the U.S. but there are some about which bags you should pack it in — especially if you're traveling with Nespresso pods. While pods aren't banned from flying, per se, the coffee-filled capsules can complicate your journey through security if they're packed incorrectly. Thankfully, java-loving travelers have taken to Reddit to share their tips on how to best stow the pods when flying.

It's tempting to keep coffee close by, tucked inside your carry-on. But this isn't a wise move. According to a thread on the r/nespresso Reddit channel, many users claim that keeping pods in cabin baggage, as opposed to the preferred option of checked baggage, can prove to be a time-consuming inconvenience as you'll need to remove the sleeves from your luggage for additional security screening. Worse yet, there's a risk that your Nespresso pods may be confiscated. The question is, why?

Since TSA considers the finely ground coffee inside capsules to be a powder-like substance, the quantity of coffee that's allowed inside carry-on luggage cannot exceed more than 12 ounces. Depending on the net weight of a standard 10-capsule sleeve (roughly 1.76 ounces for Original and 2.46 ounces for Vertuo but this can vary with different pods), this means it's only possible to pack a few sleeves in your carry-on. So, to avoid restrictions and prevent pods from being confiscated, Reddit users urge passengers to always pack Nespresso pods inside your checked luggage.