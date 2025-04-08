Starbucks' Retired Drink Size Deserves A Second Chance On The Menu
Even the most casual Starbucks customer is most likely familiar with its three main cup sizes: Tall (12 ounces), Grande (16 ounces), and Venti (20 ounces). But, depending on your drink order, you may unlock access to other options. For example, an espresso is served in a Demi sized cup, which comes in at just 3 ounces, while iced coffee, iced tea, and refreshers can reach servings of up to 30 ounces if requested in the behemoth of a Trenta cup. And if you want a regular hot coffee? You can order it in a short, 8-ounce container. But did you know that there used to be an additional Starbucks cup size called the Mini?
A short-lived 10-ounce serving size, the Mini was first introduced in 2014, specifically for Frappuccino drinks. That version launched nationwide in the United States and Canada in May 2015, but it was only available for a limited time alongside some of its seasonal summer drink offerings.
These days, Starbucks uses the term "mini" to describe the premade, canned versions of its Frappuccinos. However, the sizing is not the same; the store-bought cans actually only come in at 6.5 ounces. And, of course, their watered-down flavor and more liquidy texture can't quite compete with the freshly made blended Fraps that you can order at a Starbucks location. In our opinion, the original 10-ounce Mini cup size definitely deserves a comeback at the coffee chain, for Frappuccinos and beyond.
What makes the 10-ounce Mini size so perfect?
Starbucks' Mini-sized Frappuccinos had multiple upsides. For one thing, Fraps can be on the heavier side given that they're blended with ice and are quite sweet due to their flavoring. So while a 12-ounce Tall size could be a bit too much for folks simply seeking a little sweet treat, the 10-ounce served as a more manageable size.
Additionally, the Mini encouraged customers to try new drink flavors. Since it was a smaller cup, it was less of a risk both in terms of price and serving size. Customers could use it as an excuse to veer out of their comfort zone to sample new things, even if they ended up not loving what they got in the end. Last but not least, the Mini also provided a great alternative for Frappuccino fans who were watching their portions, sugar intake, and/or calories.
For all the reasons stated above, we think the Mini was a great idea and should be given another go-round on Starbucks menus — but not just for Fraps. From iced coffees to refreshers, it would be nice to have a slightly smaller option than a Tall for other cold drinks. Unfortunately, the Demi- and Short-sized cups that the chain presently offers are only suitable for hot drinks. As a result, there's really no wiggle room for those of us who want a little less caffeine or calories in our iced orders.