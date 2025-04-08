Starbucks' Retired Drink Size Deserves A Second Chance On The Menu

Even the most casual Starbucks customer is most likely familiar with its three main cup sizes: Tall (12 ounces), Grande (16 ounces), and Venti (20 ounces). But, depending on your drink order, you may unlock access to other options. For example, an espresso is served in a Demi sized cup, which comes in at just 3 ounces, while iced coffee, iced tea, and refreshers can reach servings of up to 30 ounces if requested in the behemoth of a Trenta cup. And if you want a regular hot coffee? You can order it in a short, 8-ounce container. But did you know that there used to be an additional Starbucks cup size called the Mini?

A short-lived 10-ounce serving size, the Mini was first introduced in 2014, specifically for Frappuccino drinks. That version launched nationwide in the United States and Canada in May 2015, but it was only available for a limited time alongside some of its seasonal summer drink offerings.

These days, Starbucks uses the term "mini" to describe the premade, canned versions of its Frappuccinos. However, the sizing is not the same; the store-bought cans actually only come in at 6.5 ounces. And, of course, their watered-down flavor and more liquidy texture can't quite compete with the freshly made blended Fraps that you can order at a Starbucks location. In our opinion, the original 10-ounce Mini cup size definitely deserves a comeback at the coffee chain, for Frappuccinos and beyond.