You Only Need One Extra Ingredient To Turn Bananas Into A Game-Changing Extract

Bananas are one of the cheapest and most widely available fruits, not to mention a convenient self-contained snack or meal you can take with you anywhere. Plus, if they're overripe, we provide countless banana recipes that repurpose them, from baked goods to banana milk. Yet another way to transform bananas is by making an extract. And vodka is the one extra ingredient you need to make a game-changing extract at home.

An extract, like an infusion, utilizes a liquid to draw the flavorful oils and sugars out of the food in question. And many common extracts like vanilla and almond are alcohol-based. Vodka, like bananas, is an incredibly versatile spirit due to its mild, almost imperceptible flavor. That means vodka-based banana extract will really let the banana flavor shine. Making banana extract is as simple as its ingredients list. Just mash up some overripe bananas, add them to a sealable jar, fill the jar up with vodka, and let it sit for between 3 and 4 weeks, shaking the mixture every few days. Then, pour the extract through a strainer to isolate the liquid.

If you don't want to use vodka, you can also use rum as the alcohol-based solvent for the banana extraction. Rum has a much more distinct flavor than a more neutral spirit like vodka, but you can use that to your advantage to create a more complex, tropical flavor agent for dessert recipes.